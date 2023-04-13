WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases 908 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of PBJ opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $359.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

