WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 1,683 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 130,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $23.87.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

