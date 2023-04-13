WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $98.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

