Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $49.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Adient from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.75.
Adient Price Performance
Adient stock opened at $38.73 on Monday. Adient has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.95 and a beta of 2.76.
Institutional Trading of Adient
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Adient by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after acquiring an additional 167,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.
About Adient
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.
