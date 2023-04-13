Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,077,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,774 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $85,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Insider Activity

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.46. 6,034,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,908,443. The company has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

