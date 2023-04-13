Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after buying an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after buying an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE WFC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.36. 2,566,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,851,072. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

