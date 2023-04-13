West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.81 and last traded at $74.41. Approximately 78,797 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,643% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.07.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

