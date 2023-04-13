WestEnd Advisors LLC Acquires 2,338 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.94.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $162.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $286.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.02 and a 200 day moving average of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

