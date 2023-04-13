Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.73

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and traded as high as $8.80. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 35,138 shares.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 250,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 30,371 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

