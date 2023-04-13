Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.73

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and traded as high as $8.80. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 35,138 shares.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
