Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.73

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2023

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIAGet Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and traded as high as $8.80. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 35,138 shares.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 250,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 30,371 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

