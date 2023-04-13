Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy”

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after buying an additional 6,333,675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after buying an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

