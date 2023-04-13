WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 735,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 119,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.74 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.