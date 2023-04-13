WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.68.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $114.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.