WFA of San Diego LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,528,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,652 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,504,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,547,000 after acquiring an additional 55,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,870,000 after acquiring an additional 296,691 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $73.45 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average of $71.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

