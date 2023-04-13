WFA of San Diego LLC Buys New Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 514 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $40,261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $134,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

A opened at $138.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.60.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

