WFA of San Diego LLC Buys Shares of 121 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Raymond James raised The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $260.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

