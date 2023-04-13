WFA of San Diego LLC Buys Shares of 250 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 643.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 40,610 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

PXD stock opened at $225.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.91. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.35 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

