WFA of San Diego LLC Buys Shares of 498 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 26.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $108.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average is $105.12.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

