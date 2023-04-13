WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $71,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 459,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,689,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,207,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,438,000 after buying an additional 571,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ventas Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

VTR stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $62.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of -369.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.