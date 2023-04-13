WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,637,000 after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $336.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.04. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

