WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases Shares of 201 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after buying an additional 71,447 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after buying an additional 43,079 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $229.76 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.36 and a 52 week high of $266.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.99 and its 200 day moving average is $219.02.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
