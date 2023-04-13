WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases Shares of 201 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after buying an additional 71,447 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after buying an additional 43,079 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $229.76 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.36 and a 52 week high of $266.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.99 and its 200 day moving average is $219.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.