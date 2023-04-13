WFA of San Diego LLC Takes Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 90,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 27,336.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 34,170 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $38.62.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

