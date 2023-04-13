WhiteCoin (XWC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $724,007.81

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $37.60 million and approximately $724,007.81 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00317821 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00020681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011035 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000804 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000593 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003298 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

