William Allan Corp Reduces Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

William Allan Corp decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,395. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.