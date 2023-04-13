William Allan Corp Trims Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

William Allan Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,252 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Best Buy accounts for about 2.1% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BBY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.51. 744,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,027. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average is $77.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $461,074.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,761.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

