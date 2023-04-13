WOO Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $433.14 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. WOO Network has a market cap of $433.14 million and $61.79 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000845 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,683,100,038 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

