Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $18.84 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $18,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.25 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

