Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,565,000 after buying an additional 8,461,490 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,187,000 after buying an additional 251,066 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,286,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,011,000 after purchasing an additional 398,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,963,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.40 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.33 and its 200 day moving average is $100.26.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Featured Stories

