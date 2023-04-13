Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $313.04 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $347.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.70.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.