Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ORI opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

