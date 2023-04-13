Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 167 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 38.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $96.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $213.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $97.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 71.61%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

