Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 282 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.1% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 589,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 178,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,344,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,771,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $106.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

