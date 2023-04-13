Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 8,843.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 618,708 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in 3M by 7,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,095,000 after acquiring an additional 545,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $104.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.69.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

