WPWealth LLP Buys New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,227,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $1,887,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,901 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

