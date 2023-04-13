WPWealth LLP Buys Shares of 32,397 Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Select Energy Services accounts for about 0.2% of WPWealth LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 43.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth $78,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WTTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.47. 147,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $938.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.96.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $381.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.89 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTTR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Select Energy Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

