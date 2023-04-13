WPWealth LLP Invests $2.27 Million in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises 1.2% of WPWealth LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. WPWealth LLP owned approximately 0.87% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Equius Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,646,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,567,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,040,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFLV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 22,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,987. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $26.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.