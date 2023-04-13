WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

WW International Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WW opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. WW International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. WW International had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $223.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that WW International will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in WW International during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of WW International by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WW International by 26.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in WW International by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International



WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

