Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xometry from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of XMTR opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of -0.27. Xometry has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $64.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Xometry’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,358.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,358.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,207.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,164. Corporate insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $54,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,477 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 832.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,210,000 after acquiring an additional 993,650 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth $32,504,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after acquiring an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.