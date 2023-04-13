Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Shares Up 0.4%

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.05 and last traded at $26.91. 1,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $490.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90.

Get Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.38% of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

The Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (EMCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market stocks that are selected based on ESG criteria. Holdings are weighted in tiers, in favor of low carbon intensity EMCR was launched on Dec 6, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.