Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.20

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 45000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Yorkton Equity Group Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$18.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.24.

Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental investment properties and commercial units in British Columbia and Alberta. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

