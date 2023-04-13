Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA traded up $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $303.45. The stock had a trading volume of 28,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $409.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.91. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

