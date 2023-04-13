Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $1.19

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.31. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 4,934,033 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CLSA began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $763.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

Zhihu Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 5,480.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,331,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,301,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 65,924 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,932,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 773,595 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.