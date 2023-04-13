Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $1.19

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.31. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 4,934,033 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, CLSA began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.
Zhihu Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $763.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu
Zhihu Company Profile
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhihu (ZH)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.