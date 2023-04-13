Zilliqa Hits 24 Hour Volume of $27.20 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $471.42 million and approximately $27.20 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,398,266,389 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

