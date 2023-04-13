Zilliqa Reaches Market Cap of $473.40 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $473.40 million and $27.34 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,399,491,922 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.