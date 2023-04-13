Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.19.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.