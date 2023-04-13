Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 263.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.45. 281,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,844. The stock has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average of $156.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $190.80.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

