102,938 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,449,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after acquiring an additional 625,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,797,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $140.72. The company had a trading volume of 349,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.11 and its 200 day moving average is $138.68.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.