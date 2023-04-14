20,676 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHX opened at $48.85 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
