2,111 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Bought by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 16.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $219,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $104.19 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average of $106.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.