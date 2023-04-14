24,606 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,070,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,358,000 after purchasing an additional 74,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,850,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth $636,060,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,376,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,553,000 after buying an additional 115,160 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,273,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,413,000 after buying an additional 307,488 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.27. 91,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,037. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $118.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average of $77.55.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.89%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.