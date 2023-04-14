25,219 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Bought by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
IJS stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.35.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
